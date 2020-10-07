Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Human skull in forest may have been there over 10 years

by Elise Williams
7th Oct 2020 1:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have confirmed the bones found at a regional state forest earlier this week are human remains.

Forensic officers were called to the Durikai State Forest in Palgrave, around 30km southwest of Warwick after a hiker stumbled across a skull and other bones on Monday.

Police have today confirmed the bones are human, and could have been in the area for over a decade.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Courier-Mail the bones will undergo scientific testing and DNA cross referencing.

"Investigations are continuing after a member of the public located human remains in the Durikai State Forest, along Forestry Road at around 1.30pm on October 5," the statement said.

"An investigation has been commenced to establish the identity of those remains which are believed to have been there for some time, potentially more than a decade."

"The bones will now be scientifically examined and cross referenced to establish if they relate to anyone reported missing in the local area."

News Corp understands the remains are believed to be a woman.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information relating to the investigation is encouraged to contact police.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

Originally published as Human skull in forest may have been there over 10 years

More Stories

editors picks human remains investigation warwick

Just In

    The great doggy doo dilemma

    The great doggy doo dilemma
    • 7th Oct 2020 1:44 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court: Appearance list for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court: Appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough today

        Premium Content District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough today

        News Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics Exclusive YouGov Poll: Who Queenslanders trust with economy

        Where candidates sit on major parties preferencing Greens

        Premium Content Where candidates sit on major parties preferencing Greens

        News It comes after the LNP announced it would put the Greens before Labor