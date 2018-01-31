Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Humpbacks earn Qld Country selection

Hervey Bay Humpbacks, Hervey Bay Oztag's representative team, trains at Urangan ahead of the Junior State Cup.
Hervey Bay Humpbacks, Hervey Bay Oztag's representative team, trains at Urangan ahead of the Junior State Cup. Matthew McInerney
Matthew McInerney
by

HERVEY Bay Humpbacks will contribute more than 30 players to nine Queensland Country Mavericks junior Oztag teams.

The Humpbacks held their own at the Junior State Cup at Sunshine Coast Stadium last week.

While they didn't return with any titles, 36 players earned representative selection.

At least one Hervey Bay player features in nine of the 12 Mavericks teams.

U10 Boys: Kaide Hape.

U10 Girls: Laila Evans, Stevie Dwight, Matilda Gainger, Lyndell Zahra, Emily Whittaker, Sienna Hilton.

U11 Boys: Ed Chandler, Brayden Lethborg, Jasper Brien.

U12 Boys: Keenan Day, Mason Glover, Zac Bennett, Logan Baker, Boedie Dwight, Chaz Sheedy.

U12 Girls: Madison Fletcher, Emily Fisher, Mckenzie Taylor, Summer Wilson, Jesse Clarke.

U13 Boys: Eden Wheeler, Seth Hatch.

U13 Girls: Kate Hammond, Sarah O'Donoghue, Layla-Jayne Dwight, Astrabella Gleeson, Cayley Phillips, Miraki Mackie.

U14 Girls: Tigerlily Burnie, Gracie Finn, Charli Thompson, Abbey Ferguson.

U15 Boys: Bailey Bower, Malachi Lawton, Dylan Bennett.

Topics:  fcsport oztag

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast swim teacher's plea for curriculum change

Fraser Coast swim teacher's plea for curriculum change

For more than 16 years Penny Elder has campaigned to have compulsory swimming lessons taught to Fraser Coast schoolchildren.

Vandals target Hervey Bay Shark Show

VANDALISED: One of Hervey Bay's favourite photo opportunity displays has been vandalised after years of hailing the once popular Hervey Bay Shark Show. Dimity Horridge expresses her disappointment in the senseless destruction.

The sharks remain an iconic Hervey Bay landmark.

HOME ALONE: Mum left young kids to care for themselves

Images of Brisbane Supreme Court. Brisbane District Court Brisbane Magistrates Court Justice Law Queen Elizabeth II Courts

A support worker found the children alone.

Woman nearly drowns at Fraser Coast beach

Beach Cricket. Burrum Heads.

This is the third near-drowning in 24 hours.

Local Partners

Coast quartet set to represent Queensland

Four Fraser Coast hockey players have been named in Hockey Queensland's under-18s teams.

Researcher and former coach backs rugby in regional areas

Lecturer in Sports Studies at USC's Fraser Coast campus Dave Robinson was recently invited by Rugby Australia to present his PhD research at a high-level focus group discussion on the state of play for school rugby.

There has been a 63 per cent drop in participation.

premium_icon Stoinis worry for fallen Stars

Melbourne Star Marcus Stoinis. Pic: Getty Images

Melbourne Stars face fight to retain Marcus Stoinis