Humpbacks earn Qld Country selection

Hervey Bay Humpbacks, Hervey Bay Oztag's representative team, trains at Urangan ahead of the Junior State Cup. Matthew McInerney

HERVEY Bay Humpbacks will contribute more than 30 players to nine Queensland Country Mavericks junior Oztag teams.

The Humpbacks held their own at the Junior State Cup at Sunshine Coast Stadium last week.

While they didn't return with any titles, 36 players earned representative selection.

At least one Hervey Bay player features in nine of the 12 Mavericks teams.

U10 Boys: Kaide Hape.

U10 Girls: Laila Evans, Stevie Dwight, Matilda Gainger, Lyndell Zahra, Emily Whittaker, Sienna Hilton.

U11 Boys: Ed Chandler, Brayden Lethborg, Jasper Brien.

U12 Boys: Keenan Day, Mason Glover, Zac Bennett, Logan Baker, Boedie Dwight, Chaz Sheedy.

U12 Girls: Madison Fletcher, Emily Fisher, Mckenzie Taylor, Summer Wilson, Jesse Clarke.

U13 Boys: Eden Wheeler, Seth Hatch.

U13 Girls: Kate Hammond, Sarah O'Donoghue, Layla-Jayne Dwight, Astrabella Gleeson, Cayley Phillips, Miraki Mackie.

U14 Girls: Tigerlily Burnie, Gracie Finn, Charli Thompson, Abbey Ferguson.

U15 Boys: Bailey Bower, Malachi Lawton, Dylan Bennett.