Humpbacks migrate north to swim in the warmer waters of NQ

MEDAL HAUL: The Hervey Bay Humpbacks competitors at the recent Great Barrier Reef Masters games. Contributed

SWIMMING: Last month the Hervey Bay Masters Swim Team migrated north to the warmer waters of Cairns in Far North Queensland.

Hervey Bay Humpbacks were represented by six swimmers including club secretary Paula Hewett at the Great Barrier Reef Masters games.

For long time Masters swimmer Hewett the actual competing in Masters events plays only a small part in her love of the sport.

"I really enjoy it as it keeps me fit but it is also due to the people I meet and the places I go,” she said.

Hewett swims three one hour sessions per week with he coach along with another hour with her club.

She will swim roughly six to eight kilometres a week.

Hewett has moved around over the years and has always found a Masters swim club wherever she moves to.

"It is a great way to meet new friends and keep enjoying my sport,” she said.

The meet was successful for Hewett along with the other club members who attended the meet.

Hewett swimming in the 65 - 69 division swam in seven events recording gold in 200m butterfly, a silver in 100m butterfly and a bronze in 200m freestyle.

Hewett also swam three relay swims for a bronze.

All other Humpback swimmers also had success in Cairns.

Michelle Govers, Linda Hodkinson, Viv Oakes, Bob Stanley and Valeria Weckeruske joined Hewett in Cairns.

Valeria Weckeruske raced in the 40 - 44 female division in five individual swims and three relay swims securing two bronze from her relay swims.

In the 60-64 female division Michelle Govers also swam in five different events securing a silver in 50m backstroke, one bronze in 100m backstroke and two bronze in relay swims.

Linda Hodkinson competing in the 55 - 59 division had a marathon carnival with nine individual swims winning gold in 50m freestyle, six silver medals in the 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 100m backstroke, 200m freestyle and 100m breaststroke and a bronze in 50m backstroke.

She also competed in three relay swims for one bronze.

In the 65 - 69 Male Viv Oakes swam in five individual races for five gold medals in 400m, 200m, 100m, and 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

Oakes also swam in three relays for one gold and one bronze.

The elder statesman of the Humpback delegation Robert (Bob) Stanley swam in six individual 70 - 74 swims for a tally of one silver in 400m freestyle, five bronze in 100m freestyle, 50 m breaststroke, 200m freestyle, 50 m freestyle and 100m breaststroke.

He also participated in three relay swims for a gold and a bronze.