Humpback's president leads rivals with his breast stroke

State Champion - Peter McMonagle won the 70-75 50m Breastroke during the Masters state championships, breaking the previous record. Cody Fox

SWIMMING: Hervey Bay Humpbacks swimming club president Peter McMonagle adds himself of the long list of Fraser Coast Sporting Champions.

At the recent Humpacks Masters Swimming meet held in February, McMonagle became a Queensland record holder in the men's 50 metre backstoke.

Competing in the 70-75 year age group McMonagle swum the fastest recorded time in Master's history, with a time of 39.02 seconds.

"It came as a bit of a surprise for me to be honest,” McMonagle said.

It is a second slower than McMonagle's personal best which he recorded last year.

McMonagle has recently stepped up in age groups which has seen his time register as the Queensland record.

It is not just about fast swim times for McMonagle who leads a swim club that believes swimming is also about fun, fitness and socialising.

McMonagle told the Fraser Coast Chronicle that he enjoys swimming as it doesn't knock his joints around compared to other sports.

McMonagle played football in past years and believes that it is a great way to stay fit whilst making it easier on aging bodies.

McMonagle's next race along with other Humpbacks committee member, Paula Hewitt will be in Adelaide later this month when they compete in the Masters Swimming Carnival.

McMonagle and Hewitt will then join seven of their Humpback tean when they compete in the Queensland Masters Titles to be held in Brisbane.