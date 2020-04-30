Humpbacks prove to be swimming masters

The Hervey Bay Masters Swimming Club, fondly known as the Humpbacks have made a splash with national and international top 10 rankings.

SWIMMING: The Hervey Bay Masters Swimming Club has made a splash on the national rankings to earn top 10 placing for their age groups.

Club secretary Paula Hewett said it reflected an outstanding effort by the club to produce such high-level swimmers.

“We have always been a strong social and competitive club and have successfully combined the two together,” Hewett said.

“The motto for Masters Swimming International is Fitness, Friendship and Fun and we have blended them all together.”

In addition to the consistent National Top Ten placings, club president Peter McMonagle received four entries on FINA World Top Ten for his age group.

The club is also known as the Humpbacks and members haven’t let current coronavirus isolation restrictions hold up their training.

“We have been training at the beach and keeping swimming social distancing,” Hewett said.

Now the club is making preparations for potential upcoming swimming championships.

“We were meant to go to Cairns for state championships next weekend but that got cancelled. “However the nationals in Sydney have been postponed to September, so we will wait and see if the travel restrictions have lifted by then,” she said.

FIRST PLACE: Kym Lingard, 200m freestyle – Brooke Mathies, 400m backstroke – Casey Winton, 1500m freestyle – Peter McMonagle, 25m freestyle, 25m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke.