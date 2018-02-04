Menu
Humpbacks to host masters meet

BIG WEEK: The Hervey Bay Humpbacks will host a meet on Saturday.
Matthew McInerney
by

HERVEY Bay Humpbacks members will spend much of their spare time this week preparing for one of the biggest days on the club's calendar.

The Humpbacks will host a masters swimming meet at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

The event is expected to attract about 116 swimmers from 16 clubs across Queensland, as masters travel from the Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Rockhampton and various Brisbane clubs.

Humpbacks member Paula Hewitt said most competitors are out to beat their personal best times.

"When you swim masters, the average masters swimmer wants to beat their own time, but also be the fastest in their age group,” Hewitt said. "We swim with people of like times, but then the age results are calculated. You have maximum of five swims and the points are added up.”

The Humpbacks, who pride themselves on being a close-knit, dedicated and family-style club, will aim to take a healthy number of members to the state championships at Rockhampton later this year.

The Humpbacks meet every Sunday morning for weekly swims. Saturday's meet starts at noon.

