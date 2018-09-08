Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARRIVING SOON: Hundreds of caravan owners will be arriving in Maryborough on Monday for a national rally that is expected to inject $65,000 into the Fraser Coast economy during their week-long stay.
ARRIVING SOON: Hundreds of caravan owners will be arriving in Maryborough on Monday for a national rally that is expected to inject $65,000 into the Fraser Coast economy during their week-long stay. Tobi Loftus
News

Hundreds of caravan owners to arrive for rally on Monday

Jordan Philp
by
8th Sep 2018 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH is the chosen city for a huge economic boost as hundreds of caravan owners arrive in droves this weekend for a national rally.

Each year the Retreat Family Group select a city and state to hold their event, organiser Barry Neilsen said the history of Maryborough and whale watching in Hervey Bay made it an easy choice for 2018's rally.

"We looked at the area and what it had to offer and saw there was plenty to do," Mr Neilsen said.

"There are 172 members visiting and each day they will be heading out whale watching, doing fishing charters and local tours."

The combined spend at the Retreat Family Group's week-long rally last year at Mudgee in New South Wales was estimated to be $65,000.

Mr Neilsen told the Chronicle the caravanners are likely to spend a similar amount, if not more, during their stay between Monday and September 17.

It's another boost for the Heritage City which gained RV Friendly status after the Fraser Coast Regional Council changed the RV Stay policy in 2016.

The group will also be raising money for Cancer Council Queensland, at their previous meet they raised $11,000.   

caravans fraser coast hervey bay maryborough rv
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FINAL RIDE: The farewell cavalcade Robert Kerr would have wanted

    FINAL RIDE: The farewell cavalcade Robert Kerr would have...

    News RIDING on a vintage 1929 Indian Four motorcycle along the open road and surrounded by friends is exactly how Robert Kerr would have wanted to be farewelled.

    LICENCE SUSPENDED: Work stops on two major M'boro developments

    premium_icon LICENCE SUSPENDED: Work stops on two major M'boro...

    News Work has halted on two major Maryborough development projects.

    CQ mother on mission to save young men from suicide

    CQ mother on mission to save young men from suicide

    News Sandra Moran is haunted after losing her son Jaie four years ago

    Jail after father's phone calls intercepted

    premium_icon Jail after father's phone calls intercepted

    Crime Allegations debtors would face 'flogging'

    Local Partners