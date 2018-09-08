Hundreds of caravan owners to arrive for rally on Monday

ARRIVING SOON: Hundreds of caravan owners will be arriving in Maryborough on Monday for a national rally that is expected to inject $65,000 into the Fraser Coast economy during their week-long stay.

ARRIVING SOON: Hundreds of caravan owners will be arriving in Maryborough on Monday for a national rally that is expected to inject $65,000 into the Fraser Coast economy during their week-long stay. Tobi Loftus

MARYBOROUGH is the chosen city for a huge economic boost as hundreds of caravan owners arrive in droves this weekend for a national rally.

Each year the Retreat Family Group select a city and state to hold their event, organiser Barry Neilsen said the history of Maryborough and whale watching in Hervey Bay made it an easy choice for 2018's rally.

"We looked at the area and what it had to offer and saw there was plenty to do," Mr Neilsen said.

"There are 172 members visiting and each day they will be heading out whale watching, doing fishing charters and local tours."

The combined spend at the Retreat Family Group's week-long rally last year at Mudgee in New South Wales was estimated to be $65,000.

Mr Neilsen told the Chronicle the caravanners are likely to spend a similar amount, if not more, during their stay between Monday and September 17.

It's another boost for the Heritage City which gained RV Friendly status after the Fraser Coast Regional Council changed the RV Stay policy in 2016.

The group will also be raising money for Cancer Council Queensland, at their previous meet they raised $11,000.