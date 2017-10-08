Hundreds come to check out new Ozcare facility

CHECKING OUT OZCARE: Tina Banall and Daphne Fraser with Ozcare volunteer Andrew Roger.

HUNDREDS of people have taken a glimpse inside the new Ozcare Hervey Bay Aged Care Facility after it made its debut to the public through an open day.

Every scheduled tour of the $40 million centre was booked out on Saturday - that's 420 people on its own.

And that figure does not include the hundreds more who walked through the doors without a booking.

Daphne Fraser currently uses Ozcare's home services, and is considering the Kawungan centre as a potential future home.

The Hervey Bay woman came with her niece, Tina Banall, on Saturday for a first-hand look, and said she liked what she saw.

"It's really looking fantastic," Ms Fraser said.

"I don't need to move into a home right now, but I might need to some time in the near future.

"The staff from Ozcare that visit me look after me very well and I wanted to see what this new building was all about."

Ozcare head of aged care Lanna Ramsay said the centre's first residents were scheduled to move in from October 16.

"One of the best compliments we have been getting is that no matter where you go, you can see outside," Ms Ramsay said.

"Majority of people who are at the open day are considering future options for either themselves or family members."

With a capacity for 154 residents, it will provide dementia care, residential respite care and permanent care.

The inside features large, beautiful communal spaces suitable for social activities and family visits.

Outside are spots

perfect for relaxing, complete with novelty additions including a giant chess board and a golf area.