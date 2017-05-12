Hundreds expected at the Mother's Day Classic

Mother's Day Classic walk, Hervey Bay - Dressed in pink and ready to walk jog or run for breast cancer research at the annual event. Danni Brown is cheered over the line. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

ELIZA Carige's dream is to see Charlton Esplanade turned into a sea of pink.

The Mother's Day Classic organiser is hopeful the Fraser Coast can smash last year's number of 212 participants, and has dedicated more time and advertising to push Sunday morning's event.

"It is hard to gauge but we had 100 show up on the day last year," Mrs Carige said.

The Mother's Day Classic includes a 2km walk, 5km walk and 5km run.

Participants can register on the day from 6.30am, but Mrs Carige requested one thing from those who take part in the annual event.

"We encourage everyone to dress up in pink," Mrs Carige said.

"It supports the Breast Cancer Foundation so we hope to see a sea of pink along the Esplanade."

