Hundreds expressing interest in digital licence trial

SO FAR, 450 people across the Fraser Coast have expressed interest in being part of the roll-out out of digital licences across the region.

Earlier this month, the State Government announced the Fraser Coast would be the first community in Queensland to trial digital licences.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said from early next year, residents could opt-in to conveniently access their licence at the press of a button.

Available through a smartphone app, it will initially include learner licences, recreational marine licences and photo identification cards.

It could expand to other licences at a later stage.

There is no cap on the number of people who can participate in the trial.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the Queensland Police Service had been a key partner throughout the design and development of the digital licence app, along with the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

"We have worked closely with officers from several policing disciplines and they have provided valuable input into its operational requirements," the spokesman said.

"We will continue to work closely with the Queensland Police Service in the lead-up and during the digital licence pilot."