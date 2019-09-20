Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hundreds expressing interest in digital licence trial

Carlie Walker
by
20th Sep 2019 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SO FAR, 450 people across the Fraser Coast have expressed interest in being part of the roll-out out of digital licences across the region.  

Earlier this month, the State Government announced the Fraser Coast would be the first community in Queensland to trial digital licences.  

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said from early next year, residents could opt-in to conveniently access their licence at the press of a button.   

Available through a smartphone app, it will initially include learner licences, recreational marine licences and photo identification cards.  

It could expand to other licences at a later stage.  

There is no cap on the number of people who can participate in the trial.  

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the Queensland Police Service had been a key partner throughout the design and development of the digital licence app, along with the Fraser Coast Regional Council.  

"We have worked closely with officers from several policing disciplines and they have provided valuable input into its operational requirements," the spokesman said.  

"We will continue to work closely with the Queensland Police Service in the lead-up and during the digital licence pilot."  

More Stories

Show More
bruce saunders digital licence fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ROARING VISIT: M'boro players mix with idols

    premium_icon ROARING VISIT: M'boro players mix with idols

    News For Maryborough State High School, partnering with the Brisbane Roar is already paying dividends.

    EVENTS: Top things to do this weekend

    premium_icon EVENTS: Top things to do this weekend

    News Don't miss Maryborough's Open House and Open Gardens

    CLIMATE STRIKE: 'Not just for long-haired ferals'

    premium_icon CLIMATE STRIKE: 'Not just for long-haired ferals'

    News 'I'm worried about the future of the planet'