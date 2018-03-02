Hundreds find employment thanks to wage subsidies

WITH unemployment still one of the hot topics on the Fraser Coast, hundreds of people across the region have found work thanks to the Federal Government's wage subsidy program.



Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said wage subsidies help disadvantaged job-seekers to show an employer they are a valuable addition to their business.



Since July 2015, 1214 job placements have been made in Wide Bay thanks to the support of a wage subsidy.



Mr O'Brien said these include 300 Youth Bonus subsidies and 214 Youth subsidies, showing that the program is helping young people in Wide Bay get a start in their careers.



A further 297 subsidies were also delivered in Wide Bay for the long-term unemployed and indigenous people.



"It's often said the best form of welfare is a job, and this program is successfully helping people move from welfare into work," Mr O'Brien said.



Minister for Jobs and Innovation Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash said the Government is committed to getting as many Australians into work as possible.



"When we came to government we made a strong commitment to create jobs and get people into work. We are delivering on that promise - jobs growth in 2017 was the best year on record and since 2014, we have decreased the number of people on welfare by around 140,000, the lowest proportion it's been at in at least 25 years," Minister Cash said.



Mr O'Brien commended the Wide Bay businesses accessing the incentive, which provides a subsidy of up to $10,000.



"Wage subsidies are available for parents, mature age, youth, long-term unemployed and Indigenous Australians, who are registered with an employment services provider, and I am pleased to see the subsidies are having a real impact in helping people get into work.



"More than 100,000 people across Australia have accessed the wage subsidy program, which is clear evidence that the Coalition Government's employment policies are working."



This targeted incentive is available for Australian businesses to encourage them to employ more people and give more unemployed people a chance to get back into work.

