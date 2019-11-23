HUNDREDS FOR 100 Full fields for Barge 2 Beach and Triathlon races

Hervey Bay Triathlon Club members setting up in Scarness Park for the Barge 2 Beach and Hervey Bay 100, Jeff Morris, Christine McLiver, Damien Cook, Darren Everard and Tania Field

Hervey Bay Triathlon Club members setting up in Scarness Park for the Barge 2 Beach and Hervey Bay 100, Jeff Morris, Christine McLiver, Damien Cook, Darren Everard and Tania Field

TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay 100 event organiser Jeff Morris is proud to announce that today’s Barge 2 Beach and the Hervey Bay 100 triathlon are fully subscribed.

“It is a testament to both events that people want to compete in great events in awesome Hervey Bay,” he said.

The maximum of 198 swimmers will launch from the barge this morning as they swim the two kilometres to Scarness Beach.

“We expect the first swimmers to reach the beach at approximately 7.45am this morning,” Morris said.

The original winner of the Barge 2 Beach race, Val Kalmikovs from Yeppoon is hoping to win the event for the second time.

Entries for Sunday’s Hervey Bay 100 were closed four weeks ago due to oversubscription.

For Morris, it is testament to the community and the triathlon club.

“We have 85 per cent of competitors coming from outside the Fraser Coast region,” Morris said.

The weekend begins with registration for the Barge 2 Beach from 4.45am at the Urangan Boat Harbour Carpark, with the swim to begin from 7.15am.

Junior Triathlon registrations will start at 5.30am with Senior and Intermediate racing to commence from 6.30am.

Registration for Sunday’s events, including the Hervey Bay 100, starts at 2pm at the Beach House Hotel with a race briefing from 5pm.

See Monday’s Chronicle for coverage and photos.