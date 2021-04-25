Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Anzac Day 2021 March in Hervey Bay
News

Hundreds gather in Hervey Bay for Anzac March

Isabella Magee
25th Apr 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After eggs and bacon and few beers at the Hervey Bay RSL, veterans marched again, and although the shopping centres were closed, the carpark was filled.

This time, hundreds of local families watched from the sidelines and clapped as veterans marched through the local streets in memory of those lost and the battles they continue to face.

The Lane March took from the RSL, finishing at Freedom Park in Pialba, where a ceremony was held.

Marking the 100th year of the Royal Australian Air Force, jets flew through the clear blue skies at the ceremony.

Mel Searl and Klayten Searl, with their two children Havarnii Searl, 10, Hutchence Searl, 7, at the Hervey Bay Lane March on Anzac Day 2021. Picture: Isabella Magee
Mel Searl and Klayten Searl, with their two children Havarnii Searl, 10, Hutchence Searl, 7, at the Hervey Bay Lane March on Anzac Day 2021. Picture: Isabella Magee

Travelling around Australia, Klayten Searl and Mel Searl brought their two children Havarnii, 10 and Hutchence, 7, – to the Lane March, saying it’s “an important part of our culture.”

“We obviously can’t go to the one that we go to every year at home right now, we want to teach the kids respect,” Mr Searl said.

“We came down so we can pass the traditions onto them, so they do the same thing for their kids and so on.

“After Covid-19 last year, (Anzac marches) were slowly dying off for a bit, I think ... It’s our duty as parents to make sure that we teach our kids to carry on the tradition.”

Jill Skerrit (L) and Glenda Christie (R) attended the main march on Anzac Day 2021. Picture: Isabella Magee
Jill Skerrit (L) and Glenda Christie (R) attended the main march on Anzac Day 2021. Picture: Isabella Magee

Pialba woman Jill Skerrit watched the Main March, as her husband marched alongside fellow veterans.

“It’s wonderful to watch him and that he’s able to march, I think it’s important... we live in a small complex and last year, they all went and stood out the front door, which was really lovely, but just not the same thing,” Ms Skeritt said.

“He was marching today so strongly, and, and so proud and I was very proud of them.

“For the rest of the day, I think it’s rest, recreation and, of course, remember.”

Veterans started the march again at about 10.15am, where they walked the local streets, surrounded by pride and respect. Picture: Isabella Magee
Veterans started the march again at about 10.15am, where they walked the local streets, surrounded by pride and respect. Picture: Isabella Magee
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Anzac Day 2021 in Maryborough

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Anzac Day 2021 in Maryborough

        News Photos from Anzac Day march and service in the heritage city.

        Dawn Service draws hundreds in Maryborough

        Premium Content Dawn Service draws hundreds in Maryborough

        News Community turns out to commemorate Anzac Day 2021.

        ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Premium Content ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Business Queensland currently has more than 35,500 job vacancies

        ‘Backflip over couch’: Children watch as neighbours brawl

        Premium Content ‘Backflip over couch’: Children watch as neighbours brawl

        News A 53-year-old man stormed into his neighbour’s unit and sparked a fight in the...