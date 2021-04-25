Hundreds gather in Hervey Bay for Anzac March

After eggs and bacon and few beers at the Hervey Bay RSL, veterans marched again, and although the shopping centres were closed, the carpark was filled.

This time, hundreds of local families watched from the sidelines and clapped as veterans marched through the local streets in memory of those lost and the battles they continue to face.

Hervey Bay Anzac Day 2021 pipe band: The pipe band marching in the Hervey Bay 2021 Anzac Day march

The Lane March took from the RSL, finishing at Freedom Park in Pialba, where a ceremony was held.

Marking the 100th year of the Royal Australian Air Force, jets flew through the clear blue skies at the ceremony.

Mel Searl and Klayten Searl, with their two children Havarnii Searl, 10, Hutchence Searl, 7, at the Hervey Bay Lane March on Anzac Day 2021. Picture: Isabella Magee

Travelling around Australia, Klayten Searl and Mel Searl brought their two children Havarnii, 10 and Hutchence, 7, – to the Lane March, saying it’s “an important part of our culture.”

“We obviously can’t go to the one that we go to every year at home right now, we want to teach the kids respect,” Mr Searl said.

“We came down so we can pass the traditions onto them, so they do the same thing for their kids and so on.

“After Covid-19 last year, (Anzac marches) were slowly dying off for a bit, I think ... It’s our duty as parents to make sure that we teach our kids to carry on the tradition.”

Jill Skerrit (L) and Glenda Christie (R) attended the main march on Anzac Day 2021. Picture: Isabella Magee

Pialba woman Jill Skerrit watched the Main March, as her husband marched alongside fellow veterans.

“It’s wonderful to watch him and that he’s able to march, I think it’s important... we live in a small complex and last year, they all went and stood out the front door, which was really lovely, but just not the same thing,” Ms Skeritt said.

“He was marching today so strongly, and, and so proud and I was very proud of them.

“For the rest of the day, I think it’s rest, recreation and, of course, remember.”