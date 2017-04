HUNDREDS of people gathered at the Anzac Day dawn service at Maryborough cenotaph on Tuesday.

The service included the singing of the Australian and New Zealand national anthems, along with the Last Post.

The bagpipes also played during the ceremony and as the service ended.

Thousands are set to gather along the streets of Maryborough for the Anzac Day march, starting about 9am.

The main service will start at the cenotaph at 9.45am.