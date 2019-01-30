Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUTAGE: More than 300 customers are affected by a power outage after a truck brought down powerlines in Glenore Grove earlier today.
OUTAGE: More than 300 customers are affected by a power outage after a truck brought down powerlines in Glenore Grove earlier today. Trevor Veale
News

Hundreds lose power after truck brings down powerlines

Dominic Elsome
by
29th Jan 2019 4:52 PM

MORE than 300 properties are without power and a major Lockyer Valley road is closed after a truck brought down powerlines this afternoon.

An Energex spokesperson confirmed a truck brought down overhead mains wires on the corner of Forest Avenue and Otto Road in Glenore Grove just after 2.20pm today.

A small grass fire was reported as a result of the fallen powerlines, but this was quickly extinguished.

At one stage, more than 550 customers were affected by the outage.

Presently, 312 customers are effected by the incident, and the spokesperson said crews were working as quickly as possible to restore power.

Queensland Police confirmed Forest Hill - Fernvale Road has been closed between the Warrego Hwy and Jahn Drive while Energex works to restore power.

energex forest hill fernvale rd glenore grove laidley lockyer valley otto road powerlines power outage queensland police
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Minister tours M'boro ahead of NGR train fix

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Minister tours M'boro ahead of NGR train fix

    Politics Final touches to one of the New Generation Rollingstock trains will be made at Maryborough's Downer EDI factory today ahead of a major fleet fix

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

    Council News It's one of the lowest unemployment figures since June 2017

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    SPEEDWAY: Berkley reigns as king of Production Sedans

    premium_icon SPEEDWAY: Berkley reigns as king of Production Sedans

    Motor Sports It's the first Production Sedan title in the region's history

    INSIDE SCOOP: What it takes to be Hervey Bay's newest postie

    premium_icon INSIDE SCOOP: What it takes to be Hervey Bay's newest postie

    Employment Australia Post are searching for their newest recruit.