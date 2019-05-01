Menu
Betty Wallace serves Campbell Marr at Betty's Beach Burgers, Noosa in 2003.
Hundreds mourn original Betty's Burgers 'legendary' founder

Matty Holdsworth
1st May 2019 10:16 AM
THE FOUNDER and face behind Hastings St's famous Betty's Burgers died peacefully at home yesterday.

Beatrice "Betty" Wallace served her immensely popular $1 burgers to hundreds of hungry beachside locals and holiday-makers for 25 years.

In 1978 she began trading as Sunshine Coast Shacks and Things, but so popular were her burgers, a generation of grommets dubbed it Betty's Burgers.

The now-national franchise was born.

Hundreds of mourners expressed their sadness over social media at the loss of the Noosa "legend".

 

Betty Wallace and her grand daughter Natalie Wallace at Betty's Beach Burgers, Noosa.
Cherie O'Sullivan wrote: "Betty is Noosa's biggest legend in my opinion... Responsible for me being able to afford great beach days out as a teenager in the 90s."

Sarah Mabin wrote: "Sad news. Loved visiting Betty in the arcade window and ordering a burger. Childhood memories. She was a Noosa icon."

Lee Burgess said: "All the young ones she fed through the years that had no money.. she was a legend."

Doug Macdonald said: "She knew every local child by first name and called the visitors darling, loved by all sadly missed by many, love you Betty."

Kimberlee Newman-Tyler said: "Bless you, Betty - I remember you well. Betty was a genuine Noosa icon. Thank you for the memories, Betty. You worked hard. You always had a smile. You were loved by many."

Emma Blonk said: "I was privileged to eat an original Betty's burger. RIP true Noosa legend."

Betty's iconic burgers were priced so "poor people" could afford to eat good food too. And for just $1, the servings were healthy.

In her own words, Betty said her recipe was simple.

"An ordinary mince meat patty with lettuce, tomato, beetroot, coleslaw and optional fried onions, salt and pepper on a sesame seed bun," she told the Daily in 2010.

"I never used to put anything in my meat patty because the kids would always complain about salt and pepper and such so I kept it plain.

"But then they used to whinge about the salad anyway. They never wanted any of what they called rabbit food."

