Hundreds of animal neglect, cruelty calls on Fraser Coast

A DOG that was tethered to a pole and left to die in the heat at Bauple was just one of more than 470 cruelty and neglect complaints made to the RSPCA across the Fraser Coast in the past 12 months.

The shocking figures were released by the animal protection agency yesterday, showing that Maryborough alone had 122 reports of animal cruelty recorded in 2019.

It was number six on the list of Queensland cities and suburbs with the most animal cruelty complaints.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said the organisation had received nearly 800 more complaints about cruelty and neglect in 2019 as it did in the previous year.

In 2019, 18,692 complaints were registered compared to 17,862 in 2019.

“Obviously it’s not good news,” Mr Beatty said yesterday.

“You want the numbers to be decreasing not rising.

“Our inspectors are already operating under an enormous workload.”

The complaints concerned such issues as animals with insufficient food and water, poor living conditions, animals being tethered and not receiving exercise, abandonment, injuries not being treated and animals looking in poor condition.

There were also nearly a thousand calls regarding heat stress – either the animal was left in a hot car or it couldn’t reach shade and water in the yard.

In November, the sad discovery of a dead dog that had been tethered to a pole in Bauple was made by Shanti Boekelman after a mate took him along Mountain Rd to see a lookout.

“We went up there and found the dog,” he said.

“It had a terrible death.”

RSPCA animal ambulance officers also had a busy year, with 29,865 calls coming into the command centre.

“In areas where we don’t have an ambulance we contact the nearest group that can assist,” Mr Beatty said.

“That can be the police, DAFF officers, or in the case of wildlife, a wildlife rescue group or carer.”