Today's Paper
Hundreds of jobs on offer in regional roads bonanza

Blake Antrobus
by
15th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
MORE than 1700 jobs in road building, engineering and design are up for grabs in the Wide Bay region under a State Government-run regional roads program.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey met with more than 500 industry representatives and businesses in the region yesterday to brief them on upcoming projects in the $14.5 billion roads program.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said more than $1.9 billion would be spent in the Wide Bay and Burnett region.

"Roads and transport infrastructure not only connect our communities but also create jobs and support industry,” Mr Saunders said.

"I want to see as many local workers as possible grab the jobs on offer as we build projects like the Bruce Highway Cooroy to Curra upgrade.”

Mr Bailey said briefings would be held throughout the state's regional centres encouraging local businesses to tender for projects over the coming months.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

