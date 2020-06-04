Hundreds of jobs will be created by stadium build, operation

MORE than 240 jobs will be created during the construction of a new stadium in Springfield, which will be the home for the Brisbane Lions' women's team.

Councillors voted unanimously to enter into a funding deed with the AFL club for the construction of a new arena and embellishment of an adjacent sporting field last week.

About 20,000 people are expected to visit The Reserve a year.

It is expected to open late next year.

Mayor Teresa Harding said it would bring significant benefits to the local community.

"More than 240 jobs are being created during construction of the facility, and there will be an estimated 785 jobs when it's up and running," she said.

"These will be outstanding facilities right on our doorstep that will be readily available for Ipswich residents to use.

"Local families can enjoy the wide open spaces and relaxed feel, while our region's up and coming sports stars can take full advantage of the stadium and facilities to keep developing their athletic prowess."

Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic said the Lions' women's side attracts about 5000 spectators to every game.

"(This) means thousands of people will be looking for things to do and places to eat or stay in Ipswich before or after they attend a game," Cr Jonic said.

"It's a great opportunity for local businesses, especially our hospitality, retail and accommodation sectors, to grow with The Reserve.

"There will also be an opportunity for local businesses and community groups to use the venue for their events and meetings.

"The Reserve is set to become an important hub for our community."

Lions infrastructure, strategy and government relations general manager Jake Anson said he was confident supporters would travel out to Springfield to watch games.

"That's not only inbound from the local region, but also nationally," he said.

"It's not uncommon for our women's matches to have several hundred interstate tourists attending and travelling with the teams.

"Some of which are family and friends of players, but many who are just looking at the fixture and seeing an opportunity to come to our beautiful part of the world to spend a weekend and to marry it in with their passion for footy."