Hundreds of pizzas to fly out the door for Origin Game 3

BOXING THEM UP: Hervey Bay Dominos regional manager Sharnay Conlon, front, with delivery driver Jesi Davis and team trainer Sarah Hill. The shop is expected to deliver hundreds of pizzas tonight as game three of State of Origin kicks off. Blake Antrobus

IN THE first two hours of State of Origin game night, more than 600 pizzas flew out the door.

But on Wednesday, the team at Hervey Bay Dominos is hoping to break their long-standing record profit of $10,300 for an Origin night.

The store gets into Origin fever every year by decking out the restaurant with maroon and blue flags and wearing the jerseys of their respective teams on the game day.

The team will have a busy few hours preparing the hundreds of pizzas that will be delivered from door-to-door across the town.

Regional manager for Dominos Hervey Bay Sharnay Conlon said Origin game nights were generally among the busiest all year.

"Generally we do about $10,000 on an Origin night, and that's over 1000 pizzas and 100 deliveries,” Ms Conlon said.

"The majority of supporters we get are Maroons fans, but our other shop in Torquay has a lot of Blues supporters.”

They made a record $10,300 on the first State of Origin night in 2015.

And they've come close to breaking it this year, with the first game on June 6 coming just $100 short of their target.

But Ms Conlon is confident they can surpass the record.

"Hopefully it's still a big night, NSW has already won, but with all the touch footballers coming into town it should be big,” she said.