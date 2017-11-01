Hundreds of singers to perform at Maryborough markets

Albert State School singing group with music teacher Alison Lunnon will perform on the Maryborough Town Hall green to celebrate Music: Count Us In 2017.

ALBERT State School's music students will join 350 pupils from Maryborough choirs and singing groups this morning at the Heritage City Markets to celebrate Music: Count Us In 2017.

Maryborough Central, Albert and Brooweena's music teacher Alison Lunnon said even though they had participated before, this would be the biggest they had seen in Maryborough.

The event is Australia's biggest school initiative.

Music: Count Us In brings teachers, parents, students and the music industry together in celebration of music and music education.

The program is a perfect fit for schools with an existing music program and for schools without one.

"We really do encourage all schools to get involved, including those who already deliver music to their students,” Mrs Lunnon said.

The main event is streamed live so that all participating schools can tune in and feel connected to the rest of the country as they sing the song that stops the nation.

Five lucky students from across Australia helped write Shine Together, the 2017 program song, working in collaboration with John Foreman OAM and Taylor Henderson.

The Maryborough schools will bring their choirs and singing groups to the Maryborough Markets at 10.45am and will perform Shine Together at 11.30am.

FAST FACTS

Music: Count Us In exists to advocate for and celebrate music in Australian schools.

Last year more than 600,000 students from more than 2500 schools participated nationwide.