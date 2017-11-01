Community

Hundreds of singers to perform at Maryborough markets

Albert State School singing group with music teacher Alison Lunnon will perform on the Maryborough Town Hall green to celebrate Music: Count Us In 2017.
Albert State School singing group with music teacher Alison Lunnon will perform on the Maryborough Town Hall green to celebrate Music: Count Us In 2017. Boni Holmes
Boni Holmes
by

ALBERT State School's music students will join 350 pupils from Maryborough choirs and singing groups this morning at the Heritage City Markets to celebrate Music: Count Us In 2017.

Maryborough Central, Albert and Brooweena's music teacher Alison Lunnon said even though they had participated before, this would be the biggest they had seen in Maryborough.

The event is Australia's biggest school initiative.

Music: Count Us In brings teachers, parents, students and the music industry together in celebration of music and music education.

The program is a perfect fit for schools with an existing music program and for schools without one.

"We really do encourage all schools to get involved, including those who already deliver music to their students,” Mrs Lunnon said.

The main event is streamed live so that all participating schools can tune in and feel connected to the rest of the country as they sing the song that stops the nation.

Five lucky students from across Australia helped write Shine Together, the 2017 program song, working in collaboration with John Foreman OAM and Taylor Henderson.

The Maryborough schools will bring their choirs and singing groups to the Maryborough Markets at 10.45am and will perform Shine Together at 11.30am.

FAST FACTS

Music: Count Us In exists to advocate for and celebrate music in Australian schools.

Last year more than 600,000 students from more than 2500 schools participated nationwide.

Topics:  choir fccommunity fcwhatson maryborough markets singing group

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Pregnant widow shares heartbreak after husband dies

Pregnant widow shares heartbreak after husband dies

It has been less than two weeks since her husband died suddenly at their Maryborough home.

Business owners welcome shopping centre revamp

REDEVELOPMENT: Top of the Bay bakery owner Steven Sarah has welcomed the proposed redevelopment of the Bideford St shopping complex, saying the building is in dire need of an upgrade.

A revamp of the shopping complex was approved by council.

Why you should update your iOS today

Apple releases first major update for iOS 11. Picture: Joel Carrett

The new update has fixes to a number of iOS bugs

Bay veterans remember Beersheba on 100 year anniversary

WE WILL REMEMBER: Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch members Toby Tidyman, Brian Tidyman and Simon Morley next to the light horse statue in Freedom Park during the service to commemorate 100 years since the Battle of Beersheba yesterday.

The Battle of Beersheba remembrance day was held yesterday.

Local Partners