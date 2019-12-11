Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Hundreds of staff underpaid at Queensland utility

by STEVEN SCOTT
11th Dec 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SUNWATER has underpaid hundreds of senior staff for more than a decade in a bungle that could have ripped off up to a quarter of its workforce.

The state-owned water utility has written to current and former staff employed as far back as 2006 to warn they may have been underpaid.

In a move that could have affected about 400 senior staff employed on individual contracts, Sunwater failed to identify sections of an enterprise agreement.

The problem was discovered during recent negotiations over the agreement.

In a statement, Sunwater said those affected were "largely technical specialists and senior leaders".

Operator maintainers, electricians, mechanical tradespeople, administration and civil teams have not been affected, it said.

But the agency does not know exactly how many people who have been left out of pocket and has hired external consultants to help identify those it owes money to.

Sunwater has also referred itself to the federal Workplace Ombudsman and has attempted to contact staff. The embarrassing error will see taxpayers hit for back-pay.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks sunwater underpayment utility wage theft

Just In

    This NZ gym is taking over UFC

    This NZ gym is taking over UFC
    • 11th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Our worst drought in 30 years’

        premium_icon ‘Our worst drought in 30 years’

        News A fifth generation cattle farmer can barely remember the last time the Fraser Coast was this dry

        A WOMAN OF FIRSTS: Vale Daphne Wilschefski

        premium_icon A WOMAN OF FIRSTS: Vale Daphne Wilschefski

        Life We say goodbye to a woman dedicated to breaking down gender barriers in her region.

        UPDATE: Boompa blaze still burning after 19 days

        UPDATE: Boompa blaze still burning after 19 days

        News Fire crews are putting in firebreaks for a Coast vegetation fire

        WHAT’S ON: Everything you need to know about Bay carols

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Everything you need to know about Bay carols

        News From road closures and parking to the carols program.