Hundreds of Wide Bay voters get in early

HUNDREDS VOTE EARLY: AEC divisional returning officer for Wide Bay Lisa Bradford at the Maryborough pre-poll station on Bazaar St.

HUNDREDS VOTE EARLY: AEC divisional returning officer for Wide Bay Lisa Bradford at the Maryborough pre-poll station on Bazaar St. Blake Antrobus

HUNDREDS of Wide Bay residents have cast their vote early on the first day of pre-poll in Maryborough.

The Australian Electoral Commission's divisional returning officer for Wide Bay Lisa Bradford said about 498 people cast their vote at the Maryborough pre-poll station yesterday.

Ms Bradford said officers were "very busy” that morning but were expecting about 8500 residents to vote before polling day.

She said early votes were usually around 40 per cent of the total enrolment and early voting centres were available in Maryborough, Gympie and Tewantin.

"It's been a mix, mainly people who are heading away this week on holidays,” Ms Bradford said.

"They do have to be eligible for an early vote, which means they're unable to attend a polling booth on polling day.”

Postal votes can be applied for up until 6pm on May 15 for anyone unable to make pre-polls or election day booths.

Hinkler voters will be able to cast their vote early from Monday to Friday next week, with booths open at 2/123 Boat Harbour Dr in Pialba or 4/8 Pier St in Urangan from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Early voters in Wide Bay can cast their vote at 152 Bazaar St on the following days and times:

Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 9 (8.30am - 5.30pm)

Friday, May 10 (8.30am - 6pm)

Saturday, May 11 (9am - 4pm)

Monday, May 13 to Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am - 5.30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 (8.30am - 6pm)

Thursday, May 16 (8.30am - 5.30pm)

Friday, May 17 (8.30am - 6pm)