Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HUNDREDS VOTE EARLY: AEC divisional returning officer for Wide Bay Lisa Bradford at the Maryborough pre-poll station on Bazaar St.
HUNDREDS VOTE EARLY: AEC divisional returning officer for Wide Bay Lisa Bradford at the Maryborough pre-poll station on Bazaar St. Blake Antrobus
News

Hundreds of Wide Bay voters get in early

30th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of Wide Bay residents have cast their vote early on the first day of pre-poll in Maryborough.

The Australian Electoral Commission's divisional returning officer for Wide Bay Lisa Bradford said about 498 people cast their vote at the Maryborough pre-poll station yesterday.

Ms Bradford said officers were "very busy” that morning but were expecting about 8500 residents to vote before polling day.

She said early votes were usually around 40 per cent of the total enrolment and early voting centres were available in Maryborough, Gympie and Tewantin.

"It's been a mix, mainly people who are heading away this week on holidays,” Ms Bradford said.

"They do have to be eligible for an early vote, which means they're unable to attend a polling booth on polling day.”

Postal votes can be applied for up until 6pm on May 15 for anyone unable to make pre-polls or election day booths.

Hinkler voters will be able to cast their vote early from Monday to Friday next week, with booths open at 2/123 Boat Harbour Dr in Pialba or 4/8 Pier St in Urangan from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Early voters in Wide Bay can cast their vote at 152 Bazaar St on the following days and times:

Monday, May 6 to Thursday, May 9 (8.30am - 5.30pm)

Friday, May 10 (8.30am - 6pm)

Saturday, May 11 (9am - 4pm)

Monday, May 13 to Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am - 5.30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 (8.30am - 6pm)

Thursday, May 16 (8.30am - 5.30pm)

Friday, May 17 (8.30am - 6pm)

early voting fcelection federal election 2019 maryborough pre-poll queensland wide bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'We're not babysitters': Childcare boss calls for support

    premium_icon 'We're not babysitters': Childcare boss calls for support

    News A Fraser Coast childcare director has called for politicians to better understand childcare jobs before making policies that would affect the industry

    • 30th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    High-profile Maryborough prisoner caught with drugs in jail

    premium_icon High-profile Maryborough prisoner caught with drugs in jail

    Crime He told the court knew he had "a shocking history"

    • 30th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Record number of students to graduate from uni campus

    premium_icon Record number of students to graduate from uni campus

    News A student will be presented with one of the highest honours.

    • 30th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    BUSINESS: New chapter for notorious Bay caravan park

    premium_icon BUSINESS: New chapter for notorious Bay caravan park

    News She said the poor reputation of the park was undeserved.

    • 30th Apr 2019 12:01 AM