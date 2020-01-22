Hundreds of people stopped in RBT operation

POLICE have pulled over hundreds of people during a RBT operation.

POLICE have pulled over hundreds of people during a RBT operation on Boat Harbour Dr at the weekend.

Over 12 hours, officers conducted 474 RBTs as well as laying 10 charges and issuing 12 traffic infringement notices.

The 10 charges include four drivers returning positive roadside drug tests, two drivers charged with drink driving and two with unlicensed driving.

The 12 traffic infringement notices issued included two for driving with an expired licence, two for driving an unregistered vehicle, four for defective vehicles, one for failing to display P-plate, one for failing to comply with conditions of a licence and one for failing to produce a provisional licence