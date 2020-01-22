Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE have pulled over hundreds of people during a RBT operation.
POLICE have pulled over hundreds of people during a RBT operation.
Crime

Hundreds of people stopped in RBT operation

Jessica Cook
by
22nd Jan 2020 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have pulled over hundreds of people during a RBT operation on Boat Harbour Dr at the weekend. 

Over 12 hours, officers conducted 474 RBTs as well as laying 10 charges and issuing 12 traffic infringement notices.

The 10 charges include four drivers returning positive roadside drug tests, two drivers charged with drink driving and two with unlicensed driving.

The 12 traffic infringement notices issued included two for driving with an expired licence, two for driving an unregistered vehicle, four for defective vehicles, one for failing to display P-plate, one for failing to comply with conditions of a licence and one for failing to produce a provisional licence

More Stories

Show More
crime police rbt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING COVERAGE: First council meeting of the year underway

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: First council meeting of the year underway

        Council News The first council meeting of the year is underway.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 11:48 AM
        ‘No evidence’: RSL club hits back after special meeting

        premium_icon ‘No evidence’: RSL club hits back after special meeting

        News The RSL said 98 people registered their attendance at the meeting

        • 22nd Jan 2020 11:30 AM
        Five cute pets looking for a new home

        premium_icon Five cute pets looking for a new home

        Pets & Animals Hervey Bay Animal Refuge are working hard for pet adoption

        • 22nd Jan 2020 11:24 AM
        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News Great deal to start year: subscription for 50% off right now