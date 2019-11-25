Menu
MARKING MILESTONES: The Chronicle has taken hundreds of formal photos.
News

Hundreds of photos: School formals, graduating classes

Jessica Grewal
by
25th Nov 2019 11:14 AM

AS HIGH school graduates across the region recover from Schoolies and plan their next steps, we've pulled together hundreds of pictures (see below) celebrating two of their major milestones - the Year 12 formal and class photo.  

We know the effort that goes into getting graduates ready for exams and their big night and our photographers have been busy visiting every school and formal red carpet to help celebrate these two achievements.  

These galleries, compiled by members of the Chronicle team who have worked after hours to ensure these events are covered as they should be, are exclusive to our subscribers.

We'd like to congratulate all our Year 12s on their achievements and thank you for supporting local journalism.

You  can find all the Year 12 formal galleries here:

Riverside Christian College

Hervey Bay State High School

Urangan State High School

Aldridge State High School

Hervey Bay Special School

Xavier Catholic College

Maryborough State High School

St James Lutheran College

Carinity Education Glendyne

St Mary's Catholic College

Fraser Coast Anglican College

 

Year 12 class photos

