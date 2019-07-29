Hundreds set to attend Bay's annual Paddle Out for Whales

A MINUTE of silence for the humpbacks that died as a result of human actions will form part of Hervey Bay's annual whale festival.

The annual Paddle Out for Whales will be held on August 4 at Ernie Organ Park in Torquay, with supporters asked to bring along their surfboards, kayaks and paddle-boards to help celebrate whales and promote their conservation.

More than 300 people are expected to participate in the Paddle Out for Whales this year, which is being held from 9.30am to 1pm.

"Some visitors drive for more than three hours to the Fraser Coast to take part in this annual event which raises awareness for whale conservation," Fraser Coast Tourism and Events co-ordinator Amber Tucker said.

"The whole family will love the opportunity to be a part of this annual event which has been running for the past eight years.

"There are plenty of activities for children including a jumping castle and free face painting as well as food and market stalls."

Entertainment at the event will include live performances from Frank Benn, SeaNic Sounds and dances by Hawaiian dance group Aloha Ohana Hula Na Wahine.

Event manager Robyn Peach said the Paddle Out was "a colourful spectacle with people paddling out in kayaks, canoes and on paddle-boards".

"They form a circle out on the ocean and observe a minute's silence to remember the humpback whales that have died as a result of human actions during the year and as a show of support for ongoing conservation efforts," she said.