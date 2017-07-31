POLL: Petition launched in Bay to stop Islamic prayer hall

A PETITION calling for the closure of an Islamic prayer hall in Tooth St, Pialba, has reached almost 500 signatures.



The petition, which was started by Hervey Bay's Lyn Morrison, claims the prayer hall was having "negative impacts" on the neighbourhood.



Ms Morrison says "we have to stop the growth of mosques now".

"Opposing it in the name of Australian values, it's ironical," he said.



Mr Kadri said freedom of religion was one of the fundamental parts of Australian society and to protest against one group having that freedom was "unpatriotic and against Australian law".



He said if there were issues with planning laws or traffic that could be addressed, people had the right to do so.



"Opposing the hall because it's a Muslim place of worship - I have no other word but 'hypocrite'," he said.



"The irony is they are opposing it in the name of patriotism, but their actions are unpatriotic."



Several points are made against the prayer hall in the petition, including disturbances caused by clashes between worshippers and anti- Islamic protesters; fears for physical safety because neighbours are being approached and asked directions to the prayer hall; concerns that neighbouring properties may be devalued; noise pollution from loud music during the call to prayer and renovations being undertaken at the hall; and inadequate parking which was causing traffic congestion.



The petition is being circulated online through change.org and will be delivered to the Fraser Coast Regional Council at a later date.



A resident who lives on the same street and who asked to stay anonymous said they held no concerns at all over the hall's location.



They said those who used the prayer hall were only ever kind, respectful and generous to the surrounding residents.



They do not agree with the petition and say it is not needed.

The council was contacted for comment but was unable to respond at the time of going to print.



Ms Morrison said the petition was not motivated by racism.



"The residents are quite distraught," she said.



"We're standing up for the people."



The petition was started less than a week ago and had reached hundreds of signatures in that time, she said.



"It's just the social impact it's had on communities.



"There's no public consultation."



Efforts were made to contact representatives from Hervey Bay's Muslim community, but the Chronicle had not received a response at the time of going to print yesterday.

