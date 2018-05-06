Hundreds take to M'boro streets in Labour Day march

CHANGE THE RULES: Hundreds of people marched through Maryborough in support of their unions on Sunday, as part of Labour Day in Maryborough.

HUNDREDS of people marching through the streets of Maryborough sent a clear message the rules needed to be changed.

Union members young and old took to the streets for the heritage city's Labour Day March to fight for secure jobs and better pay.

It was what organiser Allison Finley-Bissett called one of the best marches "since the 1950s.”

"It highlights it for the politicians, to come together and celebrate the wins we have had, and regroup and fight the battles for the next day,” Ms Finley-Bissett said.

"I'm so proud of my comrades in Maryborough today.”

Ms Finley-Bissett said the march was a celebration for union members to come together and reflect on what needs to be done to "ensure working people can still have a voice in their working lives.”

Members of the Queensland Teachers Union, CFMEU and United Voice union were among many that led the march from the Waterside Worker's Union Hall on Wharf St down to Maryborough City Hall and the Maryborough Services Memorial Bowls Club.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders lent his voice to the march, saying he couldn't believe how much the march had grown.

"When we started, there was just six of us on Labour Day,” he told the crowd outside City Hall.

"Look at today, thank you for being proud and being union, that's what will change the rules.”

It marks one year since Mr Saunders declared he was "proud to be a union bloody thug” for "standing up for worker's rights” at last year's march, the first one in town since 2002.