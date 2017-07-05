26°
News

800 in town for Maryborough Music Conference

Carlie Walker
| 5th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Hundreds are in Maryborough for the music conference.
Hundreds are in Maryborough for the music conference. Brendan Bufi

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ABOUT 800 music lovers have descended on the Heritage City for the Maryborough Music Conference, which is held every two years.

Held over five days, the event will start on Wednesday and finish on Sunday.

The Department of Education and Training is hosting the conference at the Brolga Theatre and it is now recognised as Australia's premier music educator's event.

The program offers more than 100 topics throughout the four days, led by world renowned national and international music educators, bands and choral directors and clinicians.

Organiser Tracey Young said the conference would have a first this year, with a welcome to country from a leader of the Fraser Coast's Butchulla community and a traditional dance performed by Aboriginal children.

Ms Young said music educators looked forward to the conference both because of the content of the event and because they got to be with other like-minded, music-loving people.

She said the event was believed to be the biggest music education conference in Australia and this year it would feature the likes of special guest conductors Captain Ryan J. Nowlin, Brian Balmages, Andrew Legg and Rodney Whitaker.

"Some of the top people in the world, from the US and the UK, will all be in one place," Ms Young said.

Mr Whitaker will direct the Big Band and present sessions throughout the conference.

Mr Whitaker is considered one of the leading performers and teachers of the jazz double bass in the United States. He is a highly sought-after clinician for Jazz at Lincoln Center and currently holds the titles of Professor of Jazz Bass and Director of Jazz Studies at Michigan State University where he has built one of the leading jazz degree programs and performing faculty in the United States of America.

Mr Legg is the director of the internationally acclaimed Southern Gospel Choir and Director of the Tasmanian Conservatorium of Music which will direct the 2017 Maryborough Music Conference Gospel Choir.

There will be several concerts over the course of the event, including a free public concert, which will go ahead on Wednesday night.

On Thursday a conference dinner will be held, with a gala concert to be held on Saturday night, which will include the Symphonic Wind Band, Big Band and Gospel Choir.

The concert will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets will cost $35 for adults, $32 for concessions and $15 for students.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  events fcevents maryborough maryborough music conference

Truck driver charged over fatal crash diagnosed with cancer

Truck driver charged over fatal crash diagnosed with cancer

A truck driver charged over a fatal crash has been diagnosed with cancer.

Should there be a marijuana farm on the Fraser Coast?

Resident calls for budding industry to come here

Mayor Loft to apologise after misconduct complaint upheld

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft.

An announcement is expected at today's council meeting.

ROADWORKS: Traffic lights installed at notorious intersection

A road sign showing a detour at roadworks in Duggan St, Toowoomba, Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

Roadworks along Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd continue.

Local Partners

Local mates go overboard with splashes of colour

Local children got creative last week with the Float Your Boat pirate ship workshop held at at Gataker's Art Space in Maryborough.

Finding meaning by helping others

Ross Hamilton with his belated 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award nomination.

Bay's Ross Hamilton has been recognised for his volunteer work

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

A YOUNG wildcard making her first Grand Slam appearance read an inspirational note to herself today — but still came up just short on her Wimbledon debut.

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Amazing location close to shops, beach, cafes, pub

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 $250,000

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. Minutes walk to everything. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2...

Luxury Townhouse close to the Beach

2/243 Torquay Terrace, Torquay 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a modern townhouse in sunny Hervey Bay, within walking distance to shops and the beach then this home is for you. The property is in a...

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 x Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 $650,000

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

Do you Feel Lucky?

18 Harly Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 2 2 $460,000

Don't miss your opportunity on this state of the art Family property! This quality Ross Collins built home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open plan living...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!