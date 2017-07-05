800 in town for Maryborough Music Conference

ABOUT 800 music lovers have descended on the Heritage City for the Maryborough Music Conference, which is held every two years.



Held over five days, the event will start on Wednesday and finish on Sunday.



The Department of Education and Training is hosting the conference at the Brolga Theatre and it is now recognised as Australia's premier music educator's event.



The program offers more than 100 topics throughout the four days, led by world renowned national and international music educators, bands and choral directors and clinicians.



Organiser Tracey Young said the conference would have a first this year, with a welcome to country from a leader of the Fraser Coast's Butchulla community and a traditional dance performed by Aboriginal children.



Ms Young said music educators looked forward to the conference both because of the content of the event and because they got to be with other like-minded, music-loving people.



She said the event was believed to be the biggest music education conference in Australia and this year it would feature the likes of special guest conductors Captain Ryan J. Nowlin, Brian Balmages, Andrew Legg and Rodney Whitaker.



"Some of the top people in the world, from the US and the UK, will all be in one place," Ms Young said.



Mr Whitaker will direct the Big Band and present sessions throughout the conference.



Mr Whitaker is considered one of the leading performers and teachers of the jazz double bass in the United States. He is a highly sought-after clinician for Jazz at Lincoln Center and currently holds the titles of Professor of Jazz Bass and Director of Jazz Studies at Michigan State University where he has built one of the leading jazz degree programs and performing faculty in the United States of America.



Mr Legg is the director of the internationally acclaimed Southern Gospel Choir and Director of the Tasmanian Conservatorium of Music which will direct the 2017 Maryborough Music Conference Gospel Choir.



There will be several concerts over the course of the event, including a free public concert, which will go ahead on Wednesday night.



On Thursday a conference dinner will be held, with a gala concert to be held on Saturday night, which will include the Symphonic Wind Band, Big Band and Gospel Choir.



The concert will start at 7.30pm.



Tickets will cost $35 for adults, $32 for concessions and $15 for students.

