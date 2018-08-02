Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Power is out for about 693 Maryborough customers after a truck collided with a power pole on Thursday morning.
Power is out for about 693 Maryborough customers after a truck collided with a power pole on Thursday morning. Contributed
News

Hundreds without power after truck collides with pole

Blake Antrobus
by
2nd Aug 2018 12:30 PM

HUNDREDS of Maryborough residents have been left without power after a truck collided with a power pole on Thursday morning.

It is understood the incident occurred at the corner of Iindah and Rd and Gateway Crt about 10am, with the truck snapping the top half of the pole clean in two.

While about 693 customers were originally affected, Ergon Energy crews have isolated the section of the network to reduce the number to 116.

A spokesman from Ergon Energy said he power would be back on by 3pm.

ergon energy fccommunity fcemergency maryborough power outage
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    $15 MILLION DEAL: Hervey Bay oceanfront resort has changed hands

    premium_icon $15 MILLION DEAL: Hervey Bay oceanfront resort has changed...

    News The oceanfront Hervey Bay resort changed in a deal worth about $15 million.

    GALLERY: 2018 Dunga Derby kicks off

    premium_icon GALLERY: 2018 Dunga Derby kicks off

    News Dozens of cars have launched from the RSL carpark

    FINAL STRAW: Bay businesses call for straw free Fraser Coast

    premium_icon FINAL STRAW: Bay businesses call for straw free Fraser Coast...

    News The crusade against single-use plastics has extended

    Crikey! Crocodile allegedly found during search warrant

    premium_icon Crikey! Crocodile allegedly found during search warrant

    News The baby-sized critter was inside a fish tank.

    Local Partners