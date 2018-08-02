Hundreds without power after truck collides with pole

Power is out for about 693 Maryborough customers after a truck collided with a power pole on Thursday morning.

HUNDREDS of Maryborough residents have been left without power after a truck collided with a power pole on Thursday morning.

It is understood the incident occurred at the corner of Iindah and Rd and Gateway Crt about 10am, with the truck snapping the top half of the pole clean in two.

While about 693 customers were originally affected, Ergon Energy crews have isolated the section of the network to reduce the number to 116.

A spokesman from Ergon Energy said he power would be back on by 3pm.