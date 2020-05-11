HUNDY HUNGER: Rego rush tipped for Tri

Hervey Bay 100 – Simon Hearn goes back to back in 2019, breaking the time record in the process. Photo: Cody Fox

TRIATHLON: Organisers are predicting an early sellout for the 2020 Hervey Bay 100 triathlon race.

Promoted as Australia's most picturesque long course triathlon, the annual event will open nominations on May 28.

Event director Jeff Morris believes the limited opportunities for competitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic will create greater interest in this year's event.

"We are promoting it early allowing athletes to know that the event is still going ahead," Morris said.

It also allows local businesses and accommodation providers to plan for the influx of visitors to the region.

"With eighty-five per cent of the 1100 competitors from outside of the region it gives the hospitality and accommodation industries the ability to plan," he said.

He believes it will also give athletes a focus for their training while in isolation.

Organisers are awaiting information about the event being listed as a qualifier for the 2021 World ITU championships in Townsville next year.

"The pandemic has put a hold on this decision but we will let everyone know as soon as we know," Morris said.

He and the event organisers will monitor closely all isolation and social distancing guidelines that the government has in place in relation to sport at that time.

"It is important that people wanting to nominate do so as soon as the entries open," he said.

The first date is May 19, when the 2020 Hervey Bay Hit 50 opens.

On May 28, the 2020 Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 is open for i