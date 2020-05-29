Hundy posts ‘house full’ sign for 10th anniversary race

TRIATHLON: Athletes' appetite for competition after the COVID-19 sport shutdown was on full display yesterday.

The 10th anniversary of the Hervey Bay 100 triathlon sold out within a day.

In a sign that competitors were hungry for the Hundy, the 500 places for the event were filled on Thursday evening with a house full sign placed on the event Facebook page.

Race organiser Jeff Morris was not surprised the event sold out so quickly.

"We had been on that trajectory for the past few years and the coronavirus shutdown certainly helped," he said.

The event has grown over its 10-year history and is now viewed as a signature event on the Fraser Coast sporting calendar.

The main race has registered the maximum 400 competitors while the Hit 50 and teams race have filled their 50 positions in each event.

"It is a good feeling to know it is full and we just have to shake this COVID thing and get racing," he said.

Morris believes it also could prove an impetus for the return of visitors to the region.

"I am yet to do the breakdown of where the competitors have registered from but in years past, 85 per cent come from outside the Fraser Coast region," Morris said.

He believes it will help hotels and accommodation places, along with the cafes and restaurants.

Morris would like to thank the community for its support and shows the effort the committee put into delivering the event was worthwhile and appreciated.

He urges competitors and spectators to keep up to date with race information by visiting the event Facebook page at facebook.com/HerveyBay100.