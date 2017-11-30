Menu
Hungry driver breaks laws to satisfy Chinese food craving

Victoria Maree Mccarry , 48, of Urraween leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Victoria Maree Mccarry , 48, of Urraween leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
HUNGRY and on a mission, Victoria Maree Mccarry didn't let anything get in the way of her craving for Chinese food.

Not even the fact that she was breaking the law.

The 48 year old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving unlicensed and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said after Mccarry got into the car on the afternoon of November 10, she reversed into another car.

The Urraween woman then drove away without accessing the damage.

When she was stopped by officers, they found out that she was also driving unlicensed.

"She said she was driving as she wanted to try new Chinese food," Snr Const Sperling said.

"She said she drove off cause she was scared."

She was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for three months.

The court heard that Mccarry was also caught driving unlicensed in 2009 and 2011.

