Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
dumpster divers
dumpster divers
Crime

Hungry homeless man fined for dumpster dive

by PATRICK GEE
5th Mar 2020 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HUNGRY homeless man who took food out of a skip bin behind a Launceston business has been convicted and fined $250 for trespassing.

Harry Kourakis, of no fixed address, appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Kourakis yesterday told Magistrate Simon Brown he had just been released from prison at the time of the offence on May 25 last year and was hungry and "in a pretty bad way".

He said the business would throw out pies and iced coffees into a skip bin and he did not know he was doing something wrong by taking them.

A man called out from the public gallery saying "if you're hungry, you're hungry", and was asked to be quiet.

Magistrate Simon Brown said Kourakis' moral culpability was low and his ability to pay a fine was modest.

He offered Kourakis the chance to do community work, which he estimated would be about 21 hours, instead of paying a fine.

Kourakis said the work might interfere with his hope of securing employment.

Magistrate convicted Kourakis and fined him $250.

More Stories

Show More
dumpster diving finance homeless man offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Could this popular burger chain come to Maryborough?

        premium_icon Could this popular burger chain come to Maryborough?

        News We asked the head of a popular Australian burger chain whether a store is coming to the Heritage City. Here’s his response.

        Cow crash lands three in hospital

        premium_icon Cow crash lands three in hospital

        Offbeat One patient had suspected spinal injuries after a car crashed into a cow

        Young Bay agent gets top marketing award

        premium_icon Young Bay agent gets top marketing award

        News Ms Wright was commended for embracing digital and social marketing platforms

        Fraser Island visitors slapped with dingo fines

        premium_icon Fraser Island visitors slapped with dingo fines

        News One person was trying to get a photo with a dingo by feeding it a biscuit