Is this really Australia's best cheeseburger?

Hungry Jack’s reckons it has created the country’s best cheeseburger

Hungry Jack’s reckons it has created the country’s best cheeseburger

HUNGRY JACK'S today launches its biggest burger yet. And the food giant is making the huge statement that it is "Australia's best cheeseburger".

The Ultimate Cheeseburger boasts 11oz (300g) of meat with two beef patties (it also comes in a more dainty "classic" size with a single patty).

Hungry Jack’s Ultimate Cheeseburger contains two large beef patties

It's finished off with two slices of cheddar cheese, sliced dill gherkins, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.

The classic size is $9.15 and the ultimate is $11.65.

It seems that it's the season for new burgers - this mega cheeseburger lands a week after McDonald's announced the release of a new Big Mac for summer.

The new Big Mac BLT from McDonald’s

"The Big Mac BLT is a Big Mac just as our customers know it, with the addition of fresh tomatoes and tasty bacon," director of marketing for McDonald's Australia Jo Feeney said at the time of the launch.

Hungry Jack's enormous cheeseburger is the latest item to be supersized by the fast-food giant.

In October the chain was criticised for promoting $1 supersized frozen Cokes.

When that mega product was launched, nutritionist Susie Burrell wrote on news.com.au: "It might be good on the hip pocket, but it's incredibly bad for the hips."

She says the 11oz cheeseburger is also a concern.

"The main issue with fast food, even 'gourmet' versions of traditional meals, is that they are exceptionally high in calories, fat and sodium," she says.

"The average burger - let alone a supersized burger - contains up to double the calories of a regular meal."

The red meat in one Ultimate Cheeseburger represents over half the recommended weekly red meat intake, according to the Australian Dietary Guidelines.