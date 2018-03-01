Hungry thief breaks into supermarket to steal a sandwich

Cody Anthony Staples, 24, faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for breaking into a business to eat a sandwich. Contributed

A HUNGRY thief broke into a Hervey Bay supermarket in the middle of night just to steal a sandwich.

Cody Anthony Staples used a screwdriver to open the store's rear door about 11.20pm on January 23 and once inside, headed straight to a fridge to eat his illegal snack.

The 24-year-old dad appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to breaking into the Urraween business.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Staples wandered inside the shop for about half-an-hour on the night of the crime.

"After gaining access, he ate a sandwich from the fridge at the counter," Snr Const Sperling said.

"(To police) he stated he stole the sandwich and was remorseful."

Staples also pleaded guilty in court to burglary and fraud offences committed against his own father.

He stole items from his father's shed last year, including whipper snippers and eskis, and pawned them earning himself $400.

Police later found the stolen items at pawn shops.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said Staples was trying to make extra money to pay for a present for his 10-month-old son.

Mr Isles said Staples told him he received a disability pension because of poor reading and writing skills.

"He has a fractious relationship with his father," Mr Isles said.

"He accepts now that what he has done was the wrong thing."

The Point Vernon man was put on probation for 18 months and ordered to repay the $400.

The court heard Staples recently breached bail, and told police it was because he was "too busy."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge did not record a conviction.