Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
She had been hungry and had limited means of getting food, the court was told.
She had been hungry and had limited means of getting food, the court was told.
News

Hungry woman steals groceries from Bay supermarket

Carlie Walker
24th Mar 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Hungry but with no money for food, a woman took items from Urangan’s Woolworths store without making any attempt to pay.

Shaye Maree Warner, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard Warner had a limited recollection of events.

She had been hungry and had limited means of getting food, the court was told.

Warner was fined $200 and a conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Hungry woman steals groceries from Bay supermarket

fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Family friend' sentenced to jail for sexually abusing child

        Premium Content 'Family friend' sentenced to jail for sexually abusing child

        News A man has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child.

        ’Nothing beats inside info’: How proud locals can help Coast

        Premium Content ’Nothing beats inside info’: How proud locals can help Coast

        Community “They are not just there to turn on the lights and open doors.”

        NAMED: Groping granddad found guilty of sex assaults

        Premium Content NAMED: Groping granddad found guilty of sex assaults

        Crime Groping grandfather found guilty of sex assault on teen girl

        Internal leak reveals ramping crisis at Qld hospitals

        Premium Content Internal leak reveals ramping crisis at Qld hospitals

        Health Ramping ambulances lose up to 185 hours in day