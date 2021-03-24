She had been hungry and had limited means of getting food, the court was told.

Hungry but with no money for food, a woman took items from Urangan’s Woolworths store without making any attempt to pay.

Shaye Maree Warner, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard Warner had a limited recollection of events.

She had been hungry and had limited means of getting food, the court was told.

Warner was fined $200 and a conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Hungry woman steals groceries from Bay supermarket