Hunt begins for the Fraser Coast's most pudgy pets

Petbarn has launched its second Petbarn's Biggest Pet Loser challenge.

Petbarn has launched its second Petbarn's Biggest Pet Loser challenge. Contributed

IS YOUR pet needing a detox?

Petbarn has launched its second Petbarn's Biggest Pet Loser challenge.

Fraser Coast pet parents and their furry friends are encouraged to enter, with the challenge aiming to help Aussie pets and their owners get healthy together.

An expanding waistline is a problem not only affecting humans.

Statistics show that 41% of Australian dogs and 32% of Australian cats are overweight.

Petbarn Hervey Bay store manager Anne Buttersworth said a healthy pet makes for a happy pet.

"Pudgy pets appear very cute but people should be aware it can cause them significant health problems,” Ms Buttersworth said.

"Many pet owners love to treat their pets like family when it comes to food, for example by sharing scraps from the table with their furry friends.

"However, what we feed our pets counts and it's important to consider the different nutritional needs of our pets and the right amounts to feed them.”

Fraser Coast locals with overweight dogs or cats can register for the challenge at petbarnbiggestpetloser.com.au.

Participants have a chance to win a $2,000 Petbarn voucher and $1,000 cash.

The top ten chosen pet participants will be provided with a customised health and nutrition plan by Greencross Vets, and the pet owner will receive a personalised consultation with celebrity trainer and former Bachelor Sam Wood.

Are you planning to enter? Or have you and your pet already lost weight together? Email annie.perets@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.