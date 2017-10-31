News

Hunt for cemetery vandals behind genital and sunscreen strike

VANDALISED: The Polson Cemetery in Point Vernon was vandalised sometime between Thursday, October 26 and Monday, October 30.
Inge Hansen
by

A HERVEY Bay cemetery has been targeted by vandals who spray painted crude images of male genitalia on two of its buildings.

Sunscreen and spray paint were among the items used to vandalise Polson Cemetery in Point Vernon.

Hervey Bay Police Acting Sergeant Craig Lewis said the offenders jemmied open the side door of a storage shed where they removed cans of white spray paint and a fire extinguisher.

"While inside the building they've squeezed sunscreen all over the floor and tractor," he said.

"They then exited the building and gone to the public toilets where they've sprayed images of a penis on the walls and doors of the public toilets."

 

The offenders went to a second building and sprayed more images. Police believe the offences were committed between 4pm, Thursday, October 26 and 6.50am yesterday.

Damage is estimated at $1000.

The number of people involved in the vandalism is unknown, however police will review CCTV footage.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

