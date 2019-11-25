Hunt for man who threw a bag of poo

A bus driver was left with poo smeared on his face and jacket after a man threw a bag of faeces at him.

Police are hunting the man who threw the plastic bag at the driver about 9.40pm on November 13 in Melbourne.

The driver had stopped in Harvest Home Road at Greenfields Drive in Wollert when the man approached the door and threw the bag.

"The driver was struck with excrement on his face and jacket," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"Sections of the bus interior were also impacted but no passengers were affected.

"The offender ran off in an unknown direction."

A man police want to speak to.

The male was perceived to be caucasian, aged about 30-40 years, of medium height and build with a fair complexion and beard.

He was described as wearing a beige beanie, a yellow and black hi-vis jumper with its hood up, and dark pants with a white stripe down each leg.

Investigators have released images in the hope someone may be able to identify the man.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.