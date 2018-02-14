Hunt for serial statue thief in bizarre spree

Pumbaa the pig statue was stolen from a Hervey Bay home about 12.30pm on Thursday.

POLICE believe the same culprit is responsible for a series of thefts targeting animal statues on the Fraser Coast.

It comes after a 100kg concrete boar named Pumbaa was taken from the front balcony of a home on Oleander Avenue earlier this month.

Two elephants, one worth $400 and the other worth $1100 were snatched from two different properties on Pantlins Ln in Urraween between January 30 and January 31.

A concrete boy and girl sitting on a bench was also stolen from Anchorage Crt in Point Vernon a day later.

This statue was worth $400.

Two 20-year-old lion statues were snatched from a property on Santa Maria Ave in Urraween between January 31 and February 1.

Anyone with information that could help police investigations should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.