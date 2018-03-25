Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hunt for stolen vehicles on the Fraser Coast

25th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

A NUMBER of cars have been reported missing the past week in the Fraser Coast region.

Police are now seeking the public's help to find the vehicles, which are believed to have been stolen.

A white truck with licence plate of 107 GJE, went missing from Urangan.

A silver Ford Falcon disappeared from Eli Waters on March 15, and hasn't been seen since.

Its number plate is 480 XVH.

A motorcycle, a yellow Suzuki, went missing from Point Vernon last weekend.

If you have any information phone Police Link on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Residents are reminded to lock and secure their vehicles, remove valuables out of cars, and hide keys out of plain view.

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Eldridge named AFL Wide Bay Women's best and fairest

Eldridge named AFL Wide Bay Women's best and fairest

AFL All Mikaela Eldridge could think about as she watched the first AFL Wide Bay Women's grand final was how her Bay Power did not qualify for the big dance.

COURT: Man fined for keeping taser he found on ground

COURT: Man fined for keeping taser he found on ground

Crime Police found it when they searched his house for drugs.

Mum, 37, steals food, hair elastics and jewellery

Mum, 37, steals food, hair elastics and jewellery

Crime She went on a $318 grocery splurge, illegally.

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Politics Pensioners will receive an extra $13.20 a fortnight from this month

Local Partners