Hunt for stolen vehicles on the Fraser Coast

A NUMBER of cars have been reported missing the past week in the Fraser Coast region.

Police are now seeking the public's help to find the vehicles, which are believed to have been stolen.

A white truck with licence plate of 107 GJE, went missing from Urangan.

A silver Ford Falcon disappeared from Eli Waters on March 15, and hasn't been seen since.

Its number plate is 480 XVH.

A motorcycle, a yellow Suzuki, went missing from Point Vernon last weekend.

If you have any information phone Police Link on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Residents are reminded to lock and secure their vehicles, remove valuables out of cars, and hide keys out of plain view.