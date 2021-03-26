Hunt is on for Parliament’s sex scandal staffers

Pressure is mounting on the government to identify and dismiss the remaining individuals involved in a bizarre sex scandal in which male parliamentary staffers committed lewd acts on the desks of female MPs, and around Parliament House in Canberra, and brought sex workers into the building.

Already one staffer, Nathan Winn, is understood to have left his employ with the Morrison Government, since the original story was broadcast on Network 10.

A now-deleted social media picture of Nathan Winn.

Nathan Winn at the 2020 Australian of the Year Finalists Luncheon at the National Gallery of Australia.

Mr Winn had worked in the ­office of the Chief Government Whip until Monday evening, in a position he had held since he was hired by the newly installed Turnbull Government in October, 2015.

Soon after the report aired, it is believed Mr Winn deleted his social media accounts and left his employ with the government.

But with others involved ­remaining in the building, staffers report feeling under a cloud until the matter is resolved.

One Coalition staffer told The Daily Telegraph they were concerned some gay male staffers were being approached by people in Parliament House and asked "was it you?"

NSW Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes said parliament needed those involved in the acts to leave so that the government could get on with its job.

"The people involved in this sort of activity should look to make an exit," she said.

"It doesn't have to be a public sacking but it's past time they show some respect for this building and what it stands for, as well as their fellow staff and colleagues who are all under this cloud, and depart."

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton also told 2GB he was "shocked" and "revolted" by what he saw in the report, adding that the behaviour "tarnished" the reputations of everyone who worked in Parliament House.

But senior government sources say that while there is speculation as to the identities of the others involved, they are unable to take disciplinary action until they have positive proof of their ­involvement.

Nathan Winn with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, in a social media post he made to Facebook.

The calls for action came as an anonymous Twitter user, claiming to be the whistleblower who leaked the images which sparked the original ­report, wrote he had provided both the government as well as Labor Senator Kristina Keneally with further ­information about the alleged ­activities, which included signing-in male sex workers for at least one male Coalition MP.

In a statement, Ms Keneally said her office was "verbally provided detailed information in response to what the person described as misleading statements by the Prime Minister in Question Time about the allegations that sex workers had been procured for ­Coalition members of parliament and other disturbing content".

But she said "we have not been provided any documents, videos or photos".

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the allegations were "disgusting and inappropriate" in any workplace, but "particularly in the ­nation's Parliament".

"These are serious allegations and we've demonstrated that this behaviour won't be tolerated with one individual being dismissed on Monday night," he said.

"I assure everyone we … are taking all steps possible to ensure appropriate consequences for anyone found to have done the wrong thing."

Originally published as Hunt is on for Parliament's sex scandal staffers