Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Hunt has starred for Queensland in the No.9 jersey.
Ben Hunt has starred for Queensland in the No.9 jersey. Bradley Kanaris
Rugby League

Hunt leaves 'savage' trolls in the past

Matty Holdsworth
by
10th Jul 2019 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S hard to find Ben Hunt on social media these days, aside from Messenger and WhatsApp group chats, he's off it completely.

Ahead of the biggest game of his Queensland career, the Maroons makeshift No.9 has revealed how deleting social media has given him a mental edge to take down the Blues.

Hunt admitted there were times the "savage" online trolls got the better of him, but now, about to play his seventh Origin, that he is comfortable at this high-stakes level.

"Towards the back end of last year, I didn't think it was but I guess it was creeping into my head a bit. I talked to some people, my family and wife, and yeah, it was consciously there," Hunt said.

"It never used to affect me at all, something I'd always let blow by me. I was fine with it. But I just decided I wasn't getting any benefit out of it.

"The first few weeks were, you know, not hard but you want to get back on and have a look. Now I don't think about it. It's not part of my life.

"I don't know if I'll ever get back on it. Maybe when I retire but at the moment I am happy not being a part of it. There's pretty savage stuff out there, I might stay off it."

Hunt is three shy of 100 tackles for the series, all while playing an unnatural position but he says for the first time, he truly belongs at this level.

Hunt's defence in the middle has been strong.
Hunt's defence in the middle has been strong. DAN HIMBRECHTS

The 29-year-old Central Queensland product has vowed to run the ball more in game three, and not "wait for an opportunity" that may not come.

"After game one, looking back I feel like I can do a job that's not out of my depth and that I do belong here," he said.

"I don't mind playing middle. It's a lot simpler. Playing halfback there's a lot more organising and thinking, planning ahead to do. Whereas nine is just hard work and ripping in.

"It's not a weight off my shoulders but it frees me up to concentrate on myself rather than everyone around me.

Hunt is happy playing in the middle for the Maroons.
Hunt is happy playing in the middle for the Maroons. Bradley Kanaris

"But I need to offer a lot more in attack than in game two. At times I sat and waited for opportunities and the next thing I knew the game was over. I was waiting for a quick play-the-ball or a marker down, but they weren't coming.

"It's a lot harder than just run, but if I get out of dummyhalf the rest of the team can push up with me and make something happen."

More Stories

ben hunt dragons maroons nrl rugby league state of origin st george illawarra
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Coast cycling group eyes moves to Sports Precinct

    premium_icon Coast cycling group eyes moves to Sports Precinct

    Council News First football and oztag players were calling it their own, now these cyclists will soon call the Fraser Coast's Sport and Recreation Precinct home

    Man bites police officer after getting tasered in bed

    premium_icon Man bites police officer after getting tasered in bed

    Crime Police asked the man to get out of bed, but he refused

    FINISHING TOUCH: Bay's big touch carnival just one day away

    premium_icon FINISHING TOUCH: Bay's big touch carnival just one day away

    News Hervey Bay is just days away from one of it's biggest sport events