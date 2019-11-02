Hunt On For Cruel Animal Killers

Young kangaroo that has been killed by an arrow at a property on Silkwood Drive at Wondunna.

'I HOPE they catch the bastards who did this'.

Those were the words of Silkwood Drive resident Ian Bailey who woke yesterday to the news a kangaroo joey had been shot and killed with an arrow near his home.

Rob Hardridge, who lives just down the street, had been doing some clearing work when he made the discovery on his property and went across the road to tell Ian about it.

"I noticed the kangaroo laying there and I walked up to it because they are a bit tame here and saw it on its side with the arrow through it,” Mr Hardridge said.

"I went across the road to talk to Ian about it and ask if he saw anyone shooting roos with a bow and arrow.”

Mr Bailey, who has lived peacefully among the families of kangaroos on Silkwood Drive for 30 years, could not believe the cruelty of people chasing the animals with cars and killing them.

"Roos have always been here and I found just recently a target arrow out the back of my house and saw idiots chasing them around paddock,” Mr Bailey said.

"The shooter had to be up close for the arrow to penetrate like that.”

Constant residential construction in the Wondunna area has led to wildlife being displaced and locals are also concerned about how fast workers and people new to the area are driving.

"About a month ago I saw a dead kangaroo on Silkwood Drive with both its legs broken,” he said.

Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Paul Byrne confirmed an intelligence report had been filed about the arrow killings which were strikingly similar to reports of a group of males going into a paddock on Doolong South Rd and using a bow and arrow to shoot kangaroos last week.

Sgt Byrne said it was illegal to kill a native Australian animal without a licence and at all with a bow and arrow.

He said along with committing animal cruelty offences, arrow shooting in public places was extremely dangerous.

He was also concerned about what would drive people to do it and urged residents to be on the look out.

"This is clearly not hunting - the carcasses have been left there,” Sgt Byrne said

"People are deliberately going out there and killing for fun ... they are doing it for a laugh.”