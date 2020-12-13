Hurdles no big deal for Lynton

WEARING a jaunty Santa hat, 80-year-old Lynton Lewis wound up the Covid-interrupted 2020 program of the Maryborough Amateur Athletic Club with a long jump, a javelin throw, a 400m race and another 400m over hurdles.

Well almost wound up. In between, he gave tips to younger athletes, helped with equipment and recording and then finished with a 1500m walking race.

“I’m not really too sure about these walking events,” he said. “I don’t really think it’s athletics like the other events.”

Apart from keeping fit and alert, he enjoys the social aspect of the athletics club. His greatest pleasure is “helping the young ones with coaching”.

He acknowledges the difficulties many younger people face today but says “the kids here have motivation and they’re OK”. He is keen to see as many district students as possible out trying their best on track and field.

An accredited athletics coach (he specialises in teaching the Fosbury Flop to young high jumpers) and official, he shakes his head at the era where a person’s abilities must be proven by some sort of written documentation. In his early days he coached based on his own experience and techniques learned from other experienced coaches but he sighed and signed up for the Athletics Australia courses.

Lewis is a legendary figure at the Tinana athletics oval, where he has competed off and on since 1955 when he won gold in the Queensland under 17 high jump. The following year he won gold in the State high jump, long jump and triple jump, silver in the relay and bronze in the hurdles.

The young athlete was given the honour of carrying the Olympic torch as it passed through Maryborough on its way to Melbourne. He won a swag of medals and retired a couple of times.

In 2000 Lynton Lewis was selected to jog through Maryborough carrying the Olympic torch on its way to Sydney.

“After carrying the Olympic torch (again) I felt the urge to compete again,” he said.

In the next 20 years he won Queensland Masters pole vault gold five years in a row, winning gold and other medals in high jump, triple jump, long jump, hurdles, 100 metres and decathlon. He broke the State 100m hurdles record (60-64 years), won an Australian gold in the pole vault and scored Australian silver and bronze in the decathlon, high jump and 100m hurdles.

Five years ago he broke the State record (75 to 79 years) in the high jump.

These days he limits his competitive events to the annual Maryborough Masters Games but after the four week break he expects to be back on track in early January to continue to jog and jump through history.