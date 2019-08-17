Menu
KEEN FOR UPSET: The Hurricanes talk tactics as they prepare to take on the Bundaberg Bulls in the Central Queensland Basketball League grand final.
Basketball

Hurricanes chasing upset over Bundaberg in CQBL final

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
17th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
BASKETBALL: In a repeat of the 2018 Central Queensland Basketball League grand final, the Hervey Bay Hurricanes will challenge the Bundaberg Bulls for the 2019 title.

The Hurricanes will travel to Bundaberg in an attempt to upset the home team.

Bundaberg is the favourite to win back-to-back titles, having not lost a match this season.

That statistic is not lost on Hervey Bay player/coach Glenn Jackson.

"They are a very good side and we will have to be at our best to win,” he said.

Hervey Bay and Bundaberg have had tight tussles in the past however the result has always remained the same,” Jordan said.

The Bulls were challenged by Maryborough in their last regular season match, scraping home by two points.

Bulls coach Michael Caitlin believes the result was the wake-up call his team needed.

Bundaberg easily won its semi-final match by 56 points.

Jordan believes the Bulls are beatable and it has come down to one game.

"Our preparation hasn't been good but we put in a great team effort against Gladstone.

We just need to do the same tonight,” Jordan said.

Tip-off is at 8pm.

