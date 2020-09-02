‘Hurtful’: Cowboys plead with fans to end bullying

The Cowboys want the hurtful comments to end. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The North Queensland Cowboys have made an emotional plea to fans to end the bullying of players as the club stares down the barrel of a tenth straight loss this weekend.

The Cowboys have endured a tough season ever since the resumption of the NRL after the COVID-19 break, having won only two of their 14 matches.

The club has been constantly in the headlines over the last month after the departure of former coach Paul Green and the continual speculation about who will replace him.

The side currently sit 14th on the ladder and are locked in a dogfight with Brisbane and Canterbury to avoid the wooden spoon.

The Cowboys made a statement on their Facebook page last night calling on fans to stick with them through tough times and not make 'hurtful' comments towards players.

"We understand this season has been frustrating and disappointing for everyone," the statement said.

"What you see is a team that hasn't won in a while and some people who sometimes make mistakes.

"Who they are is a group of men pushing themselves and each other to do better and be better - all while sacrificing their bodies, their freedom and time with the people they love.

"We are very thankful to those who have stuck by us, supported us and shown faith in us - your words instil in us the strength and belief to keep fighting for our jersey and for our region.

"What we are disappointed by is those who have chosen to come into our home and make unkind, hurtful and just plain mean comments about members of our family.

"Our simple rule is this: If you wouldn't go into the home of your family or friend and make a nasty comment about someone who lives there, then please don't come into ours and say it either."

The statement has generated more than 8500 reactions on Facebook and nearly 1000 comments in less than 12 hours.

The club added in the comments on the post "we welcome forthright and robust feedback and discussion of our team and their performance but we will not accept comments that we consider bullying of an individual player."

The Cowboys host the St George Illawarra Dragons this Sunday at 6.30pm at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

The club is expected to make an announcement on the first grade coaching position in the near future.

Originally published as 'Hurtful': Cowboys plead with fans to end bullying