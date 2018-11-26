Husband, 73, charged with torturing and killing wife

William and Gail Karran pictured at a bowls event before Gail's death in November 2017. William Karran has been charged with more than 20 offences including manslaughter.

William and Gail Karran pictured at a bowls event before Gail's death in November 2017. William Karran has been charged with more than 20 offences including manslaughter.

TWELVE months after a 66-year-old woman died quietly in a Hervey Bay hospital ward, police have sensationally arrested and charged her retiree husband with manslaughter.

Detectives claim Gail Karran was tortured, held captive and dealt a deadly blow at the hands of 73-year-old William "Bill" Anthony Karran.

The Chronicle can reveal the couple was well-known in the Central Queensland lawn bowls scene before moving to Hervey Bay.

Following Gail's death in November last year, a photo of the couple was posted to the Central Queensland Bowls Memories page with the caption "Very sad to hear of the passing of former Gracemere and Diggers member Gail Karran. Our deepest sympathies go to Bill and the family. RIP".

Mr Karran's arrest was the culmination of an exhaustive police investigation, sparked by a coroner's report.

Police allege the events which led to the charges occurred in the couple's Torquay home, eight days before Mrs Karran's death.

Yesterday, Mr Karran fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court charged with more than 20 offences including manslaughter/alternately unlawful striking causing death, torture and deprivation of liberty.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll confirmed there were also domestic violence related offences.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge adjourned the case for a committal mention on January 31.

Officer in Charge of Maryborough Patrol Group Criminal Investigations Branch Detective Acting Sargent Rob Lowry told reporters yesterday the 12-month police investigation focussed on a series of events in Cato Crt in Torquay on November 1 2017.

Detective Acting Snr Sgt Rob Lowry at a press conference at Hervey Bay Police Station. Alistair Brightman

He said the investigation took that length of time because "it involved cooperation with the Queensland Health Service, the Office of Public Prosecutions and other Queensland Police Service experts".

Dect Act Sgt Lowray commended the efforts of the local CIB detectives.

"(Hervey Bay CIB) have worked non-stop in the last 12 months," he said.

"It took a lot of resilience because of the nature of the investigation and we are very happy with the outcome which has seen someone charged.

"We will continue to work hard to see this matter through the court."

Anyone that may have information is being asked to contact police by calling 131 444 or provide information using the online form.