Husband accused of murdering wife

The Chambers Flat house where a woman was shot. Picture: Steve Pohlner

AN elderly woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband of 'many years' at her home south of Brisbane overnight.

Police were called to an address at Chambers Flat about 9pm on Friday after a Triple O call from a "distraught" man.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitated the 67-year-old woman, who suffered a single gunshot to the chest, but she was declared dead at the scene.

Police investigate the alleged murder of a woman at Chambers Flat. Picture: Steve Pohlner

The victim's 72-year-old husband was this morning charged with her murder.

Detective Inspector Tony Lohmann said the husband was "at the scene" when police arrived.

"He was distraught at the time when police arrived," he said.

Police condone off a Chambers Flat residence after an alleged murder. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"He was cooperative with police."

Police allege the woman was shot at the front of the property, outside the home.

Det Insp Lohmann said the couple has been married for "many years".

When asked if there had been a dispute prior to the shooting, Det Insp Lohmann said it was under investigation and he was unable to comment.

Detective Inspector Tony Holmann during a press conference. Picture: Steve Pohlner

He did confirm that the husband is a licensed gun owner and not come to the attention of police before the incident.

"(It's) a shock to everybody," he said.

"It's very tragic circumstances around a homicide."